BRIEF-MyoKardia Announces Primary, All Secondary Endpoints Met in Phase 3 EXPLORER Clinical Trial of Mavacamten

May 11 (Reuters) - MyoKardia Inc:

* MYOKARDIA ANNOUNCES PRIMARY AND ALL SECONDARY ENDPOINTS MET IN PHASE 3 EXPLORER CLINICAL TRIAL OF MAVACAMTEN FOR THE TREATMENT OF OBSTRUCTIVE HYPERTROPHIC CARDIOMYOPATHY

* MYOKARDIA ANNOUNCES PRIMARY AND ALL SECONDARY ENDPOINTS MET IN PHASE 3 EXPLORER CLINICAL TRIAL OF MAVACAMTEN FOR THE TREATMENT OF OBSTRUCTIVE HYPERTROPHIC CARDIOMYOPATHY

* MYOKARDIA INC - MAVACAMTEN WELL TOLERATED; SAFETY RESULTS COMPARABLE TO PLACEBO

* MYOKARDIA INC - U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION PLANNED FOR EARLY 2021

* MYOKARDIA INC - HIGHLY STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN NYHA CLASSIFICATION

* MYOKARDIA INC - 30-WEEK TREATMENT WITH MAVACAMTEN RESULTED IN A HIGHLY STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT OUTCOME RELATIVE TO PLACEBO

* MYOKARDIA INC - RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 EXPLORER-HCM CLINICAL TRIAL WILL BE SUBMITTED TO A FUTURE PROFESSIONAL MEETING IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: