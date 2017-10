Sept 27 (Reuters) - MyoKardia Inc

* MyoKardia provides update on MYK-491 clinical progress

* MyoKardia Inc - ‍next trial of MYK-491 in DCM patients expected to initiate by year-end​

* MyoKardia Inc says ‍MyoKardia intends to initiate a single ascending dose trial of MYK-491 in symptomatic DCM patients before year-end​

* MyoKardia Inc - ‍topline data of Myk-491 expected by early 2018​