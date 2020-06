BRIEF-Myokardia Inc - Plans To Start Phase 2 Genetic Dcm Study In Second Half Of 2020

MyoKardia Inc:

* MYOKARDIA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM PHASE 2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF DANICAMTIV PRESENTED AT ESC’S HFA DISCOVERIES WITH SIMULTANEOUS PUBLICATION IN EUROPEAN JOURNAL OF HEART FAILURE

* MYOKARDIA - NEW OBSERVATIONS SHOW IMPROVEMENTS IN LEFT ATRIAL VOLUME AND FUNCTION, KEY PROGNOSTIC INDICATORS OF ATRIAL FIBRILLATION

* MYOKARDIA INC - IN PHASE 2A STUDY, DANICAMTIV WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED

* MYOKARDIA - NONCLINICAL STUDIES INDICATED DANICAMTIV DIRECTLY ACTIVATES LEFT VENTRICLE & LEFT ATRIUM

* MYOKARDIA INC - INTENDS TO ADVANCE DANICAMTIV INTO TWO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN DISTINCT PATIENT SUBGROUPS

* MYOKARDIA INC - PLANS TO START PHASE 2 GENETIC DCM STUDY IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* MYOKARDIA - EXPECTS TO INITIATE PHASE 2 STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH SYSTOLIC HEART FAILURE & PAROXYSMAL OR PERSISTENT ATRIAL FIBRILLATION IN H1 2021

* MYOKARDIA INC - ONE SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENT REPORTED DURING STUDY WAS AN INCIDENCE OF HYPERKALEMIA WHICH RESOLVED

* MYOKARDIA - DANICAMTIV SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN CARDIAC CONTRACTILITY, PRESERVED DIASTOLIC FUNCTION IN THOSE WITH STABLE HEART FAILURE WITH LOWER EJECTION FRACTION