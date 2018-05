May 21 (Reuters) - MyoKardia Inc:

* MYOKARDIA ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS OFFERING 3.75 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* MYOKARDIA - ANTICIPATES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR ITS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS, AMONG OTHERS