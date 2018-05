May 21 (Reuters) - MyoKardia Inc:

* MYOKARDIA ANNOUNCES DESIGN OF PHASE 3 EXPLORER-HCM STUDY EVALUATING MAVACAMTEN IN SYMPTOMATIC, OBSTRUCTIVE HYPERTROPHIC CARDIOMYOPATHY

* MYOKARDIA INC - PHASE 3 EXPLORER-HCM STUDY EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN Q2 2018, TOPLINE DATA ANTICIPATED IN SECOND HALF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: