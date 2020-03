BRIEF-Myokardia Says Studies Planned To Initiate In Q2 Will Be Delayed Until Conditions Change

March 26 (Reuters) - MyoKardia Inc:

* MYOKARDIA - REAFFIRMS Q2 EXPECTED TIMING FOR TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 3 EXPLORER-HCM CLINICAL TRIAL OF MAVACAMTEN AND PHASE 2A DANICAMTIV STUDY

* MYOKARDIA - HAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ROLLOVER OF PATIENTS FROM EXPLORER INTO THE MAVA-LTE AND PLANS TO RESUME ENROLLMENT WHEN CONDITIONS PERMIT

* MYOKARDIA -HAS ALSO PAUSED ENROLLMENT OF HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS IN PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING MYK-224.

* MYOKARDIA - STUDIES THAT WERE PLANNED TO INITIATE IN Q2 2020 WILL BE DELAYED UNTIL CONDITIONS CHANGE