Myomo Inc:

* MYOMO - EACH SHARE OF COMMON STOCK BEING SOLD WITH ONE INVESTOR WARRANT TO PURCHASE ONE SHARE OF COMMON STOCK AT COMBINED OFFERING PRICE OF $7.00