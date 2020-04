April 8 (Reuters) - Myomo Inc:

* MYOMO REPORTS ACCELERATING GROWTH IN MYOPRO PIPELINE AND RECORD BACKLOG IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020, PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE BUSINESS IMPACT OF COVID-19

* MYOMO INC - DESPITE NUMBER OF MYOPRO NEW CANDIDATES & BACKLOG OF AUTHORIZED UNITS, EXPECTS TO ENCOUNTER DELAYS IN GENERATING REVENUE DUE TO COVID-19

* MYOMO INC - SUSPENDS ITS GUIDANCE FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: