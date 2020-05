May 14 (Reuters) - Myomo Inc:

* MYOMO REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.0 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $855,000

* EXPECT Q2 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW Q1 REVENUE

* MYOMO - IF PUBLIC HEALTH, TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE INTO Q3 OF 2020, CO MAY REQUIRE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL TO FUND OPERATIONS BEYOND Q2 OF 2021

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $2.51