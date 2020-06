BRIEF-Myomo Resumes Fitting MyoPro Patients And Deliveries As States Begin To Re-Open

June 22 (Reuters) - Myomo Inc:

* MYOMO RESUMES FITTING MYOPRO PATIENTS AND DELIVERIES AS STATES BEGIN TO RE-OPEN AFTER COVID-19 SHUTDOWNS

* MYOMO INC - Q2 REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.6 MILLION TO $0.7 MILLION

* MYOMO - WORKING TO BE IN POSITION TO GROW REVENUES & IMPROVE CASH FLOW IN H2 2020

* MYOMO INC - INSURANCE COS CONTINUED TO AUTHORIZE MYOPRO DEVICES WHILE STATES WERE LARGELY CLOSED DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MYOMO - WERE NOT ABLE TO MEASURE & CAST PATIENTS, OR DELIVER CUSTOM-FABRICATED MYOPRO DEVICES

* MYOMO INC - BUILT A SIGNIFICANT BACKLOG OF MORE THAN 100 DEVICES AUTHORIZED BY INSURANCE