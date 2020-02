Feb 19 (Reuters) - Myomo Inc:

* MYOMO® SIGNS NATIONWIDE PAYER NETWORK AGREEMENT WITH HOMELINK

* MYOMO INC - AGREEMENT ENABLES MYOMO TO BILL “IN-NETWORK” WITH 1200 PAYERS

* MYOMO INC - TEAMING UP WITH HOMELINK MAY STREAMLINE OUR REIMBURSEMENT PROCESS AND SHORTEN OUR TIME TO REVENUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)