BRIEF-Myovant Announces Positive Results From Study Evaluating Once-Daily Relugolix Combination Therapy

June 23 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* MYOVANT SCIENCES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING ONCE-DAILY RELUGOLIX COMBINATION THERAPY IN WOMEN WITH ENDOMETRIOSIS

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD - CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS MET

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD - ACHIEVED ALL SEVEN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WITH A GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED SAFETY PROFILE

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD - RELUGOLIX COMBINATION THERAPY WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED WITH MINIMAL BONE MINERAL DENSITY LOSS OVER 24 WEEKS