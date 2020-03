BRIEF-Myovant Sciences And Gedeon Richter Enter Exclusive License Agreement To Commercialize Relugolix Combination Tablet

March 31 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* MYOVANT SCIENCES AND GEDEON RICHTER ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALIZE RELUGOLIX COMBINATION TABLET FOR UTERINE FIBROIDS AND ENDOMETRIOSIS IN CERTAIN TERRITORIES OUTSIDE THE U.S.

* MYOVANT SCIENCES -MYOVANT TO GET UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $40 MILLION, UP TO $147.5 MILLION IN REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES, AND TIERED ROYALTIES ON NET SALES

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD -GEDEON RICHTER TO COMMERCIALIZE RELUGOLIX COMBINATION TABLET IN EUROPE, RUSSIA - CIS, LATIN AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, AND NEW ZEALAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: