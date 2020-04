BRIEF-Myovant Sciences Announces Positive Results From Phase 3 Spirit 2 Study

April 22 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* MYOVANT SCIENCES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 SPIRIT 2 STUDY EVALUATING ONCE-DAILY RELUGOLIX COMBINATION THERAPY IN WOMEN WITH ENDOMETRIOSIS AND FROM OVULATION INHIBITION STUDY

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD - CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS MET WITH 75.2% RESPONSE RATE FOR DYSMENORRHEA

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD - WOMEN RECEIVING RELUGOLIX COMBINATION THERAPY, ON AVERAGE, HAD A 75.1% REDUCTION ON NUMERICAL RATING SCALE FOR DYSMENORRHEA

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD - ACHIEVED SIX KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* MYOVANT SCIENCES - DEMONSTRATED 100% OVULATION INHIBITION AND 100% RETURN OF OVULATION OR MENSES UPON DISCONTINUATION OF TREATMENT IN A SEPARATE STUDY

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD - RELUGOLIX COMBINATION THERAPY WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED INCLUDING MINIMAL BONE MINERAL DENSITY LOSS OVER 24 WEEKS

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD - IN A SEPARATE CLINICAL STUDY, RELUGOLIX COMBINATION THERAPY ACHIEVED 100% OVULATION INHIBITION IN 67 HEALTHY WOMEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: