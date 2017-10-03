BRIEF-Myovant Sciences announces positive top-line results from Takeda's phase 3 study

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd
* Myovant sciences announces positive top-line results from Takeda’s phase 3 study evaluating efficacy and safety of Relugolix compared with Leuprorelin for treatment of uterine fibroids
* Says Relugolix meets primary endpoint, achieving 82.2% response rate and demonstrating non-inferiority to Leuprorelin
* Myovant Sciences Ltd says Takeda is conducting a second phase 3 trial
* Says anticipates preliminary top-line data for second phase 3 trial in Q4 of 2017
* Co currently conducting phase 3 clinical program consisting of 2 international, replicate pivotal clinical trials, initiated in Jan