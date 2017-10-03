FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Myovant Sciences announces positive top-line results from Takeda's phase 3 study
October 3, 2017 / 2:43 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Myovant Sciences announces positive top-line results from Takeda's phase 3 study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd

* Myovant sciences announces positive top-line results from Takeda’s phase 3 study evaluating efficacy and safety of Relugolix compared with Leuprorelin for treatment of uterine fibroids

* Says ‍Relugolix meets primary endpoint, achieving 82.2% response rate and demonstrating non-inferiority to Leuprorelin​

* Myovant Sciences Ltd says Takeda is conducting a second phase 3 trial

* Says ‍anticipates preliminary top-line data for second phase 3 trial in Q4 of 2017​

* Co currently conducting phase 3 clinical program consisting of 2 international, replicate pivotal clinical trials, initiated in Jan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

