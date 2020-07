BRIEF-Myovant Sciences Presents Additional Data On Relugolix Combination Therapy

July 6 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* MYOVANT SCIENCES PRESENTS ADDITIONAL DATA ON RELUGOLIX COMBINATION THERAPY FROM PHASE 3 LIBERTY STUDIES IN WOMEN WITH UTERINE FIBROIDS AND FROM OVULATION INHIBITION STUDY

* MYOVANT SCIENCES - DATA FROM PHASE 3 LIBERTY PROGRAM SHOW IMPROVEMENT IN PATIENT-REPORTED OUTCOMES IN ADDITION TO IMPROVEMENT IN HEMOGLOBIN LEVELS

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD - DETAILED DATA FROM OVULATION INHIBITION STUDY DEMONSTRATE 100% OVULATION INHIBITION

* MYOVANT SCIENCES - OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH RELUGOLIX COMBINATION THERAPY DEMONSTRATING AN 87.7% RESPONSE RATE AT ONE YEAR

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD - WOMEN EXPERIENCED, ON AVERAGE, AN 89.9% REDUCTION IN MENSTRUAL BLOOD LOSS FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 52