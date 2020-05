BRIEF-Myovant Sciences Q4 Loss Per Share $0.73

May 18 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* MYOVANT SCIENCES PROVIDES RECENT CORPORATE UPDATES AND REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.80 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS AND SIX KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS MET IN PHASE 3 SPIRIT 2 STUDY

* RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 SPIRIT 1 STUDY EXPECTED IN Q2 OF CALENDAR YEAR 2020

* QTRLY NET LOSS WAS $0.73 PER SHARE

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES, AND COMMITTED FUNDING TOTALED $365.9 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020