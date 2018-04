April 3 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* ON APRIL 2, CO ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD - SEC FILING​

* CO AGREED TO ISSUE & SELL 1.1 MILLION SHARES AT PRICE OF $20.27 PER SHARE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT​ Source text: (bit.ly/2GUeWNw) Further company coverage: