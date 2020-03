BRIEF-Myovant Sciences Submits Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency For Relugolix Combination Tablet

March 9 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* MYOVANT SCIENCES SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR RELUGOLIX COMBINATION TABLET FOR THE TREATMENT OF WOMEN WITH UTERINE FIBROIDS

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD - NDA TO FDA PLANNED FOR SUBMISSION IN APRIL 2020 FOR RELUGOLIX COMBINATION TABLET

* MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD - IF APPROVED, RELUGOLIX COMBINATION TABLET WOULD OFFER A ONE PILL, ONCE-A-DAY TREATMENT OPTION FOR WOMEN WITH UTERINE FIBROIDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: