BRIEF-MYR Group Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.07

1 Min Read
Aug 2 (Reuters) - MYR Group Inc
* MYR Group Inc announces second-quarter and first-half 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $356.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $310.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MYR Group Inc qtrly backlog remains at $632.5 million
* Says $20.0 million share repurchase program extended through August 2018
* MYR Group Inc - new share repurchase program will continue in effect through August 15, 2018 or until authorized funds are exhausted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: