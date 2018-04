April 2 (Reuters) - MYR Group Inc:

* EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY.

* MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD - SEC FILING