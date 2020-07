July 6 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc:

* MYRIAD ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH OPTRAHEALTH® TO DELIVER “GENE™” A NEW AI BASED INFORMATION TOOL FOR HEREDITARY CANCER PATIENTS

* MYRIAD GENETICS - PLANS TO LAUNCH GENE CHATBOT FOR FORESIGHT, PREQUEL PRENATAL TESTS & COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TESTING IN ONCOLOGY LATER THIS CALENDAR YEAR