Oct 26 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc

* Endopredict (epclin) shown in second study to be more effective than oncotype dx® (rs) in women with intermediate risk of breast cancer recurrence

* Myriad genetics inc - ‍announced new positive results for endopredict, a second-generation prognostic gene expression test for breast cancer​