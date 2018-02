Feb 6 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc:

* MYRIAD GENETICS REPORTS FISCAL SECOND-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q2 REVENUE $194 MILLION

* MYRIAD GENETICS - ‍TAX REFORM LEGISLATION WILL POSITIVELY BENEFIT FISCAL 2018 FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY ABOUT $0.06 WITH $0.02 RECORDED IN FISCAL Q2​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $760-$770 MILLION​

* SEES FY18 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$1.82-$1.87​

* SEES FY18 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$1.11-$1.16​