BRIEF-Myriad Genetics Q2 Loss Per Share $0.11

Myriad Genetics Inc:

* MYRIAD GENETICS REPORTS FISCAL SECOND-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q2 REVENUE $195.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $209.8 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.31 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2020 REVENUE $735 MILLION

* SEES REVENUE FOR FISCAL THIRD-QUARTER 2020 $172 MILLION

* SEES FY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.80; SEES FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* SEES Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.30; SEES Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.06, REVENUE VIEW $807.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $201.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA