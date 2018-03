BRIEF-Myriad Genetics Receives Subpoena From Department Of Health And Human Services

March 12 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc:

* MYRIAD GENETICS SAYS RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL - SEC FILING​

* MYRIAD GENETICS - ‍ SUBPOENA CONNECTED WITH INVESTIGATION INTO CLAIMS SUBMITTED FOR PAYMENT UNDER MEDICARE AND MEDICAID​

* MYRIAD GENETICS - SUBPOENA REQUESTED CO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO BILLING TO GOVERNMENT-FUNDED HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS FOR HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING

* MYRIAD GENETICS INC - ‍TIME PERIOD COVERED BY SUBPOENA IS JANUARY 1, 2014 THROUGH DATE OF ISSUANCE OF SUBPOENA​

* MYRIAD GENETICS - NO CLAIMS HAVE BEEN MADE AGAINST CO AT THIS TIME