Feb 6 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc:

* MYRIAD GENETICS INC - R. BRYAN RIGGSBEE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO

* MYRIAD GENETICS - MARK C. CAPONE RESIGNED AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* MYRIAD GENETICS INC - CAPONE WILL REMAIN AVAILABLE TO COMPANY TO ASSIST IN TRANSITION