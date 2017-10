Oct 18 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc

* Myriad’s BRACAnalysis CDx supplementary pma accepted by fda for review as a companion diagnostic for Lynparza (olaparib) in metastatic breast cancer

* Myriad Genetics Inc - ‍Myriad expects FDA‘S priority review process to conclude in fiscal third-quarter 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: