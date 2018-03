BRIEF-Myriad Group ‍Expects To Report Revenue Of About USD 14.6 Million For FY 2017​

March 21 (Reuters) - MYRIAD GROUP AG:

* ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUE BROADLY ON LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR OF ABOUT USD 14.6 MILLION FOR FY 2017​

* MYRIAD GROUP - FY ‍LOSS FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE USD 5.8 TO 6.5 MILLION COMPARED TO USD 28.2 MILLION LOSS IN FY 2016​

* ‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 31 DEC 2017 WERE USD 28.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO USD 19.2 MILLION AT 31 DEC 2016​

* ‍WILL DELIST FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON 30TH APRIL 2018​

* ‍FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON SIX WILL BE 27TH APRIL 2018​