BRIEF-Myriad Withdrawing Financial Guidance For FY2020 Due To Business Impact From Coronavirus Pandemic

April 8 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc:

* MYRIAD WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FY2020 DUE TO BUSINESS IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* MYRIAD GENETICS INC - “PRIOR TO MID-MARCH WE WERE EXPERIENCING VOLUME TRENDS CONSISTENT WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS ACROSS ALL PRODUCTS”

* MYRIAD GENETICS - RECENT SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES HAVE HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON TEST VOLUME TRENDS IN LATE MARCH AND INTO FISCAL FOURTH-QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)