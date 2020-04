April 1 (Reuters) - MySale Group PLC:

* SECOND HALF TO DATE HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY POOR CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO PREDICT COVID-19 IMPACT ON GROUPS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2020

* DEBT FREE WITH NET CASH BALANCE OF A$7.2 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 (H1 FY19: $2.7 MILLION)

* H1 UNDERLYING EBITDA LOSS REDUCED BY 38% TOA$3.1 MILLION

* ADOPTS TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN WORKING HOURS, PAYROLL COSTS FOR FIXED EMPLOYEES, EXECUTIVE TEAM MEMBERS WHICH WILL BE REVIEWED AT END OF APRIL