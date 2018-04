April 10 (Reuters) - Mysquare Ltd:

* SAYS PHAM DANG HUNG HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY

* SAYS SEARCH FOR A REPLACEMENT TO PHAM DANG HUNG HAS BEEN INITIATED AND FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS WILL BE MADE IN DUE COURSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)