BRIEF-MyState Bank Cuts Rates, Defers Loan Repayments For Up To 6 Months

March 24 (Reuters) - MyState Ltd:

* MYSTATE BANK REDUCED LENDING RATES FOR FIXED RATE HOME LOANS FROM 31 MARCH, 2020 BY UP TO 0.80%

* HOME LOAN, PERSONAL LOAN OR COMMERCIAL LOAN CUSTOMERS OF MYSTATE BANK CAN DEFER PAYMENTS FOR UP TO SIX MONTHS

* MYSTATE BANK’S FIXED RATE HOME LOAN FOR 1, 2, AND 3-YEAR LOAN TERMS WITH A LOAN TO VALUATION RATIO OF LESS THAN 80% REDUCING TO 2.39%

* MYSTATE BANK TO ALSO IMPLEMENT 1.00% INTEREST RATE CUT FOR BUSINESS LOANS WITH RESIDENTIAL SECURITY, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31