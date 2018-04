BRIEF-N Brown Group Says FY Revenue 922.2 Million Stg

April 26 (Reuters) - N Brown Group PLC:

* SEES FY19 PRODUCT GROSS MARGIN FLAT TO +100BPS

* SEES FY19 FINANCIAL SERVICES GROSS MARGIN -100BPS TO -200BPS

* SEES FY19 GROUP OPERATING COSTS +1.5% TO +3.5%

* SEES FY19 NET INTEREST £12M TO £13M, REFLECTING OUR NEW EXTENDED FINANCING FACILITIES

* SEES FY19 CAPEX C.£40M

* SEES FY19 NET DEBT £425M TO £450M, WHICH ASSUMES £25M TO £50M GROWTH IN FINANCIAL SERVICES CUSTOMER LOAN BOOK

* FY ADJUSTED TRADING PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS £81.6M, UP 1.3% YEAR ON YEAR

* N BROWN GROUP - STATUTORY PROFIT FOR YEAR OF £16.2M, HEAVILY IMPACTED BY EXCEPTIONAL COSTS OF £56.9M WHICH LARGELY RELATE TO LEGACY ISSUES

* FY GROUP REVENUE WAS UP 3.9% TO £922.2M

* FY PRODUCT GROSS MARGIN WAS 52.2%, DOWN 250BPS FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE, AND DOWN 320BPS IN SECOND HALF

* PROPOSING TO HOLD FULL YEAR DIVIDEND CONSISTENT WITH LAST YEAR, AT 14.23P.

* FY ONLINE REVENUE WAS UP 10% YEAR ON YEAR