BRIEF-N Brown Group Says Q1 Group Revenue Down 22%

June 25 (Reuters) - N Brown Group PLC:

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - FY GROUP REVENUE 858.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 914.4 MILLION STG AS REPORTER A YEAR AGO

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 59.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 83.6 MILLION STG AS REPORTER A YEAR AGO

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - FY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 35.7 MILLION STG VERSUS LOSS OF 57.5 MILLION STG AS REPORTER A YEAR AGO

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - Q1 GROUP REVENUE DOWN 22%

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - Q1 OPERATING COSTS DOWN 42.6% WITH MATERIAL REDUCTION IN MARKETING EXPENDITURE

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - SALES IN RECENT WEEKS HAVE SHOWN AN IMPROVING TRAJECTORY AND CASH COLLECTIONS HAVE BEEN STABLE

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - Q1 OPERATING COSTS ARE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN LAST YEAR AND NET DEBT HAS DECREASED

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - IT WOULD NOT BE RECOMMENDING A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THIS FINANCIAL YEAR

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - BOARD DOES NOT ANTICIPATE DECLARING CASH DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR