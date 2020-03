BRIEF-N Brown Says It Is Not Recommending Final Dividend For FY

March 23 (Reuters) - N Brown Group PLC:

* BROWN (N.) GROUP PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* N BROWN - NO WAY OF PREDICTING IMPACT VIRUS TO HAVE ON SALES, NOR HOW LONG VIRUS WILL LAST, WHAT EFFECT IT WILL HAVE ON CUSTOMER BEHAVIOUR

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - IMPOSSIBLE TO GIVE ACCURATE GUIDANCE, WE ARE ANTICIPATING A MATERIAL REDUCTION IN DEMAND THROUGH FY21

* N BROWN - LAST WEEK SAW SIGNIFICANT, SUDDEN DROP IN CUSTOMER DEMAND WITH DAILY PRODUCT SALES DOWN IN EXCESS OF 40% COMPARED TO EXPECTATIONS

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - TRADING FOR FIRST TWO WEEKS OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR WAS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* N BROWN - SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN MARKETING EXPENDITURE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE IF MARKET CONDITIONS DO NOT IMPROVE

* N BROWN - NOT RECOMMENDING FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020, WILL SUSPEND DIVIDEND PAYMENTS FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* N BROWN - EXPECTS ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX TO BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY GUIDED RANGE OF £70M TO £72M FOR FY20

* N BROWN - DUE TO WORKING RESTRICTIONS AFFECTING CO, AUDITORS, LIKELY TO BE A DELAY TO PUBLICATION OF RESULTS

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE IT APPROPRIATE TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 27 FEBRUARY 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: