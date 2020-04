BRIEF-N1 Holdings Announces Temporary Closure Of Co's Retail Premises At Chatswood's N1 Centre

April 7 (Reuters) - N1 Holdings Ltd:

* N1 HOLDINGS LTD - ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF COMPANY’S RETAIL PREMISES AT CHATSWOOD’S N1 CENTRE IN SYDNEY

* N1 HOLDINGS LTD - REVIEWING ONGOING EXPENSES WITH ITS SERVICE SUPPLIERS

* N1 HOLDINGS LTD - REDUCING REMUNERATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS BY 20% FOR SIX MONTHS

* N1 HOLDINGS LTD - INCREASING COMPANY’S OUTSOURCING CAPACITY TO REDUCE OPERATIONAL COSTS

* N1 HOLDINGS LTD - SINCE START OF PANDEMIC, CO’S REAL ESTATE SALES AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT BUSINESSES HAVE EXPERIENCED CONTRACTION

* N1 HOLDINGS LTD - NEGOTIATING REPAYMENT ARRANGEMENTS WITH BANKS IN RELATION TO OUTSTANDING DEBT

* N1 HOLDINGS LTD - IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 NEGOTIATING REPAYMENT ARRANGEMENTS WITH BANKS IN RELATION TO OUTSTANDING DEBT