March 20 (Reuters) -

* ‍N26 - HAS RAISED $160 MILLION IN A SERIES C FUNDING ROUND CO-LED BY ALLIANZ X, DIGITAL INVESTMENT UNIT OF ALLIANZ GROUP, AND TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD​

* ‍N26 - TOTAL FUNDS RAISED AS OF MARCH 20 ARE $215 MILLION​

* N26- ‍FUNDING REPRESENTS LARGEST EQUITY FINANCING ROUND IN FINTECH INDUSTRY IN GERMANY; WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE GROWTH STRATEGY, PRODUCT VISION​