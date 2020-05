May 13 (Reuters) - N4 Pharma PLC:

* PLACING TO RAISE £2M & APPOINTMENT OF JOINT BROKER

* RAISED £2 MILLION THROUGH OVERSUBSCRIBED PLACING OF 50.7 MILLION NEW SHARES OF 0.4P EACH IN CO AT ISSUE PRICE OF £0.04 PER PLACING SHARE