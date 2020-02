Feb 11 (Reuters) - N4 Pharma PLC:

* N4 PHARMA - SIGNED 14-MONTH RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH NANOMERICS TO PRODUCE & TEST 2 CANDIDATE FORMULATIONS USING CO’S NUVEC DELIVERY SYSTEM

* N4 PHARMA PLC - PHASE 1 OF COLLABORATION WORK WILL RUN ALONGSIDE EXISTING PLANNED IN VITRO

* N4 PHARMA PLC - PHASE 2 OF COLLABORATION WILL REPLACE PREVIOUSLY PLANNED EFFICACY WORK ANNOUNCED IN INTERIM RESULTS