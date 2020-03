BRIEF-N4 Pharma Undertaked Proof Of Concept Research Project Using Covid-19 DNA Plasmid

March 25 (Reuters) - N4 Pharma PLC:

* N4 PHARMA PLC - COVID-19 PROJECT UPDATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* N4 PHARMA PLC - UNDERTAKING A PROOF OF CONCEPT RESEARCH PROJECT USING A COVID-19 DNA PLASMID

* N4 - PROOF OF CONCEPT RESEARCH FOR SHOWING ABILITY OF NUVEC TO BE USED AS DELIVERY SYSTEM BY POTENTIAL PARTNERS CREATING COVID-19 DNA OR RNA VACCINES

* N4 PHARMA PLC - NOT BEEN AFFECTED TO DATE BY UK GOVERNMENT'S REQUIREMENTS REGARDING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND SELF-ISOLATION