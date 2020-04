April 2 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd:

* NOTES RBNZ RELEASE

* NOTES RBNZ RESTRICTION ON PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS ON ORDINARY SHARES TO FURTHER SUPPORT STABILITY OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE RESTRICTION ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT BY BANK OF NEW ZEALAND TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO’S LEVEL 1 CAPITAL POSITION

* NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD SAYS RESTRICTION DOES NOT IMPACT NAB'S LEVEL 2 CAPITAL RATIO