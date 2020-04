April 27 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd:

* CHAIRMAN & EACH OF DIRECTORS WILL FOREGO 20% OF THEIR BASE FEES FOR SECOND HALF OF NAB’S FY, FROM 1 APRIL TO 30 SEPT

* GROUP CEO WILL REDUCE HIS BASE REMUNERATION BY 20 PER CENT OVER FROM 1 APRIL TO 30 SEPTEMBER

* GROUP CEO & EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM DECIDED THEY WILL NOT BE AWARDED ANY SHORT-TERM VARIABLE REWARD FOR 2020 FY