BRIEF-NAB Updates On Covid-19 Impact

March 23 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd:

* COVID-19 EXPECTED TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON GLOBAL, AUSTRALIAN ECONOMIES, IN TURN MAY ADVERSELY IMPACT NAB’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND POSITION

* BROADER ECONOMIC IMPACT OF PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO IMPACT ON ASSET QUALITY, LEADING TO INCREASED PROVISIONS & RISK WEIGHTS OVER TIME

* CURRENT VOLATILITY & DISLOCATION IN GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS MAY NEGATIVELY IMPACT ON MARK-TO-MARKET VALUATIONS IN MARKETS & TREASURY PORTFOLIOS