BRIEF-Nabors announces agreement to acquire Tesco Corp in an all-stock transaction

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd

* Nabors announces agreement to acquire Tesco Corporation in an all-stock transaction that values Tesco common stock at $4.62 per share

* Nabors Industries Ltd - first year operating synergies are expected to approach $20 million with full run-rate operating synergies of $30 million to $35 million

* Nabors - ‍to buy all issued, outstanding shares of Tesco, with each outstanding Tesco share being exchanged for 0.68 common shares of Nabors​