BRIEF-Nabors Announces Offerings Of Common Shares And Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares

May 9 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd:

* NABORS ANNOUNCES OFFERINGS OF COMMON SHARES AND MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES

* NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD - COMMENCED CONCURRENT UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF 35 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES

* NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD - ALSO COMMENCED CONCURRENT UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF 5 MILLION OF NEW MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES A

* NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD - EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE