BRIEF-Nabors Announces Pricing Of Common Shares And Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares

May 10 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd:

* NABORS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF COMMON SHARES AND MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES

* PRICED ITS OFFERING OF 35 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $7.75 PER SHARE

* ALSO PRICED 5 MILLION OF ITS NEW 6.00% MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES A AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $50 PER SHARE

* NABORS INDUSTRIES-GROSS PROCEEDS TO NABORS FROM OFFERINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $521.25 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTING UNDERWRITING DISCOUNTS AND COMMISSIONS

* BOTH OFFERINGS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT MAY 14, 2018