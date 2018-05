May 1 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd:

* NABORS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $734 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $755.6 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RELATED LOGISTICS AND MANUFACTURING ISSUES ARE RESOLVED AT TESCO CALGARY FACILITY AND DO NOT EXPECT THEM TO RECUR IN Q2