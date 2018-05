BRIEF-Nabriva Announces Positive Results For Pneumonia Treatment

May 21 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics PLC:

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ORAL LEFAMULIN FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMMUNITY-ACQUIRED BACTERIAL PNEUMONIA

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC - COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC - LEFAMULIN MET ALL FDA AND EMA PRIMARY ENDPOINTS AND WAS SHOWN TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC - PLANS TO FILE A NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION IN Q4 OF 2018