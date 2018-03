BRIEF-Nabriva Therapeutics And Roivant Sciences Enter Into License Agreement

March 27 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics Plc:

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS AND ROIVANT SCIENCES ENTER INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LEFAMULIN IN GREATER CHINA

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS - LEFAMULIN HAS COMPLETED PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE COMMUNITY-ACQUIRED BACTERIAL PNEUMONIA

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC - TOPLINE DATA FROM A SECOND LEFAMULIN INTERNATIONAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN SPRING OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)